Hongkongers are giving out fewer red packets amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hongkongers are giving out fewer red packets amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Year of the Tiger bites into lai see as Hong Kong people give out smaller, fewer red packets during coronavirus pandemic

  • Restrictions on social gatherings and work from home arrangements could see Hongkongers give out 30 per cent less money, according to Chinese University professor
  • Security guard says more residents are giving out fruit this year instead of red packets

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Laura WestbrookTiffany Liang
Laura Westbrook and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 10:50pm, 2 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers are giving out fewer red packets amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hongkongers are giving out fewer red packets amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE