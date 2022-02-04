The car battery failed last October 8, while Carolyn Campbell was driving in heavy afternoon rain to pick up her children from school in Aberdeen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The car battery failed last October 8, while Carolyn Campbell was driving in heavy afternoon rain to pick up her children from school in Aberdeen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Tesla
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Tesla owner shocked by HK$171,000 bill to replace battery after company checks show ‘car was flooded’

  • Company slashes bill to HK$91,000 in goodwill gesture after owner insists car was never flooded
  • Owner questions safety, design but Tesla insists no recalls were made related to water ingression in the battery

Topic |   Tesla
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:30am, 4 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The car battery failed last October 8, while Carolyn Campbell was driving in heavy afternoon rain to pick up her children from school in Aberdeen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The car battery failed last October 8, while Carolyn Campbell was driving in heavy afternoon rain to pick up her children from school in Aberdeen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE