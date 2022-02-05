The ban on dine-in services after 6pm has dealt a blow to the food and beverage sector hoping to boost business during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: bleak Lunar New Year for Hong Kong businesses as tightened restrictions dampen festive mood, keep people at home
- Ban on dine-in services after 6pm deals a blow to restaurants during traditional peak season of feasting
- Nightlife tycoon says businesses on the brink of collapse, lawmaker wants ‘vaccine passport’ soon
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
The ban on dine-in services after 6pm has dealt a blow to the food and beverage sector hoping to boost business during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Jonathan Wong