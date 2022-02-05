Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong reviewing call to issue short-term subsidy for jobless residents, finance chief says

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says details of a possible subsidy for residents who lost their jobs during health crisis to be revealed with sixth round of anti-pandemic fund measures
  • Several lawmakers and the labour sector had called for such a subsidy, so that each jobless person could receive HK$6,000 to HK$9,000 for six months

Chris Lau
Updated: 3:22pm, 5 Feb, 2022

