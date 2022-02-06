Health minister Sophia Chan has said the flow of people must be halted to combat the fifth wave of the coronavirus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: looming change in social-distancing measures puts Hong Kong restaurant and retail leaders on edge
- Food and health chief Sophia Chan says ‘we must stop people’s activities’ to halt silent Omicron transmission chains
- Further reduction in number of diners per table at eateries could see businesses struggling to survive, according to restaurant federation leader
