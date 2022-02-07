Vegetable prices in Hong Kong have continued to skyrocket due to transport disruptions at the mainland Chinese border caused by coronavirus infections among truck drivers. Photo: Felix Wong
Vegetable prices in Hong Kong continue to rise as Covid-19 cases among cross-border truckers force stricter testing requirements
- Transport union chief says about 40 to 50 trucks, mostly carrying vegetables, held up at mainland Chinese border
- Price mark-ups and limited supplies of vegetables observed among districts of Wan Chai, North Point, Sha Tin and Tai Po
