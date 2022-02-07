Vegetable prices in Hong Kong have continued to skyrocket due to transport disruptions at the mainland Chinese border caused by coronavirus infections among truck drivers. Photo: Felix Wong
Vegetable prices in Hong Kong have continued to skyrocket due to transport disruptions at the mainland Chinese border caused by coronavirus infections among truck drivers. Photo: Felix Wong
Vegetable prices in Hong Kong continue to rise as Covid-19 cases among cross-border truckers force stricter testing requirements

  • Transport union chief says about 40 to 50 trucks, mostly carrying vegetables, held up at mainland Chinese border
  • Price mark-ups and limited supplies of vegetables observed among districts of Wan Chai, North Point, Sha Tin and Tai Po

Rachel Yeo and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 9:48pm, 7 Feb, 2022

