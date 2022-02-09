Royal Caribbean is cancelling its local “cruises to nowhere” and moving its Spectrum of the Seas vessel to Singapore. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Royal Caribbean axes local ‘cruises to nowhere’, moves ship to Singapore over tough anti-pandemic measures
- ‘The uncertainty of the situation in Hong Kong impacts the cruise line’s commitment to ensure it can deliver the memorable holidays guests know and love,’ the company said
- Local authorities had recently extended a suspension of the cruise line’s operations through at least February 24
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
