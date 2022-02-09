Royal Caribbean is cancelling its local “cruises to nowhere” and moving its Spectrum of the Seas vessel to Singapore. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Royal Caribbean axes local ‘cruises to nowhere’, moves ship to Singapore over tough anti-pandemic measures

  • ‘The uncertainty of the situation in Hong Kong impacts the cruise line’s commitment to ensure it can deliver the memorable holidays guests know and love,’ the company said
  • Local authorities had recently extended a suspension of the cruise line’s operations through at least February 24

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 12:44pm, 9 Feb, 2022

