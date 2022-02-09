People queued up for haircuts on Tuesday evening and Wednesday following an announcement that hairdressers would be forced to close until at least February 24. Photo: May Tse
Just making the cut: Hongkongers seeking 1 last haircut pack salons, barbershops ahead of social distancing-related closures

  • Queues snaked out of hairdressers’ shops on Wednesday, with some residents even taking the day off to make sure they did not miss their last chance for a trim for at least two weeks
  • Hair salons are among the venues being forced to close until February 24 under newly ramped-up social-distancing measures

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 2:47pm, 9 Feb, 2022

