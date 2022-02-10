People scan the “Leave Home Safe” mobile app to enter a restaurant in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang
People scan the “Leave Home Safe” mobile app to enter a restaurant in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong restaurants report smooth launch for vaccine pass pilot scheme as patrons opt to stay home amid surge in coronavirus cases

  • Restaurants categorised as Type D launch government’s vaccine pass pilot scheme on Thursday
  • Despite some confusion among elderly patrons, restaurant bosses say main concern is acute shortage of customers amid surging Covid-19 infections

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:32pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People scan the “Leave Home Safe” mobile app to enter a restaurant in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang
People scan the “Leave Home Safe” mobile app to enter a restaurant in Tsing Yi. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE