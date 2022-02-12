Travellers queue at Shenzhen Bay control point to enter mainland China. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents swamp Shenzhen border crossing in search of protection from surging infections

  • Families, elderly couples and even a few mainland students studying in the city wait hours to cross into Shenzhen in bid to escape the rising wave of infections
  • Mother of two Elaine Chen was considering trying to cross and paying a scalper to secure one of the few hotel rooms available, until he raised his price

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 7:33am, 12 Feb, 2022

