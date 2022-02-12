A man was subdued after he allegedly set a bin on fire at Sun Chui Estate testing center in Tai Wai. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest man for allegedly setting bin on fire at Covid-19 testing site

  • The fire occurred at a screening area located on a soccer pitch at Sun Chui Estate in Tai Wai, New Territories
  • Online videos show three staff members subduing a man while others putting out the flames

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 7:27pm, 12 Feb, 2022

