A man was subdued after he allegedly set a bin on fire at Sun Chui Estate testing center in Tai Wai. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest man for allegedly setting bin on fire at Covid-19 testing site
- The fire occurred at a screening area located on a soccer pitch at Sun Chui Estate in Tai Wai, New Territories
- Online videos show three staff members subduing a man while others putting out the flames
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
A man was subdued after he allegedly set a bin on fire at Sun Chui Estate testing center in Tai Wai. Photo: Facebook