Fresh vegetables fly off the shelves at a supermarket in Whampoa. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong fresh food supply shocks set to continue as more cross-border truckers undergo quarantine

  • Cross-border trucker representative says Hong Kong has only 50 vegetable truck drivers left as 250 are forced to undergo quarantine
  • Authorities in Shenzhen scramble to find replacements for over 100 quarantined mainland Chinese truckers to ease supply delays

Topic |   Transport and logistics
William Zheng
William Zheng and Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:25pm, 14 Feb, 2022

