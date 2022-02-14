Fresh vegetables fly off the shelves at a supermarket in Whampoa. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong fresh food supply shocks set to continue as more cross-border truckers undergo quarantine
- Cross-border trucker representative says Hong Kong has only 50 vegetable truck drivers left as 250 are forced to undergo quarantine
- Authorities in Shenzhen scramble to find replacements for over 100 quarantined mainland Chinese truckers to ease supply delays
Topic | Transport and logistics
