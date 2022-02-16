Residents at the wet market in Kowloon City on Monday. Fresh food supplies, including vegetables, have taken a hit after a number of cross-border truck drivers were infected. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to consider transporting fresh goods by sea from mainland China, ‘could import 70 per cent of original volume for vegetables’

  • Trial operation for shipping fresh goods by sea from Shekou port in Shenzhen to Tuen Mun and Kwai Tsing container terminals under way, industry leader Oscar Chan says
  • Measures can be implemented within a week if Hong Kong government gives the green light, he adds

Nadia Lam
Updated: 9:30am, 16 Feb, 2022

