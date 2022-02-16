An electric vehicle charging station in Causeway Bay. The pilot scheme to subsidise the installation of parking spaces outfitted with chargers was launched in October 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong could boost subsidy scheme for electric vehicle charging facilities at private residential buildings, environment minister says
- Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing says pilot scheme, launched in October 2020, has received 560 applications for more than 115,000 parking spaces
- ‘Overwhelming response’ was nearly double the government’s original target of about 60,000 parking spaces
Topic | Electric cars
