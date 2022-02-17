An industry group has warned that tight coronavirus restrictions and an upcoming vaccine pass could hurt retailers more than the early stages of the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy

Tough social-distancing curbs could hurt Hong Kong retail sector more than early stages of Covid-19 pandemic, industry body says

  • Hong Kong Retail Management Association calls on government to roll out fresh round of consumption vouchers to stimulate economy
  • Group chairwoman Annie Tse says rebound for sector not possible as long as ‘there are no tourists’

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 7:32pm, 17 Feb, 2022

