Cross-border trucks at Man Kam To Control Point. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong cross-border truck drivers ‘confused’ by Guangdong rules changes on entry, quarantine

  • Transport chief Frank Chan says Guangdong has cut entry ban on truck drivers who live in areas with Covid-19 cases from 21 to 14 days
  • But some drivers living in districts without Covid-19 infections still banned from entering Shenzhen, industry leader Stanley Chiang says

Topic |   Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Rachel Yeo and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 12:01am, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
