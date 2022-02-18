Cross-border trucks at Man Kam To Control Point. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong cross-border truck drivers ‘confused’ by Guangdong rules changes on entry, quarantine
- Transport chief Frank Chan says Guangdong has cut entry ban on truck drivers who live in areas with Covid-19 cases from 21 to 14 days
- But some drivers living in districts without Covid-19 infections still banned from entering Shenzhen, industry leader Stanley Chiang says
Topic | Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Cross-border trucks at Man Kam To Control Point. Photo: May Tse