The recent rise in coronavirus cases among MTR employees could lead to a reduction in services by the rail operator. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: service cuts loom for Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation after 100 employees get Covid-19 in past week, union warns of crisis

  • Rail giant’s Covid-19 tally over past week hits 100, with unknown number of employees also quarantined as close contacts
  • Union vice-chairman says infections and isolation of staff will ‘impact the stable supply of rail service’

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:55am, 19 Feb, 2022

