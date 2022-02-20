Tough coronavirus restrictions for cross-border truck drivers have pushed several to quit. Photo: May Tse
‘Life is unbearable’: Hong Kong cross-border truck drivers endure mainland China’s tightened pandemic restrictions as Omicron infections surge
- Some already confined to hotels, drivers say new rules forbid them from leaving trucks while working
- More than two years of restrictions force some to quit, others say they miss their families
