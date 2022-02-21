Consumption- and tourism-related sectors have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Consumption- and tourism-related sectors have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong jobless rate holds steady at 3.9 per cent but Covid crisis mounting source of pressure: minister

  • Rate remains lowest jobless figure since February of 2020, when unemployment peaked at 7.2 per cent
  • Labour chief Law Chi-kwong says city’s fifth wave of Covid-19 cases has started to weigh on jobs market.

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 6:01pm, 21 Feb, 2022

