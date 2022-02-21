Diners will be required to provide proof of inoculation before entering premises such as restaurants under the vaccine pass scheme. Photo: May Tse
Diners will be required to provide proof of inoculation before entering premises such as restaurants under the vaccine pass scheme. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: half of Hong Kong restaurants still unprepared for vaccine pass scheme, worry about being penalised, industry leaders say

  • Ray Chui Man-wai, chairman of Institute of Dining Art, says many restaurants still do not have a clear understanding of how the scheme works
  • Government should disseminate more information to catering sector, conduct more publicity campaigns, he adds

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:08pm, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Diners will be required to provide proof of inoculation before entering premises such as restaurants under the vaccine pass scheme. Photo: May Tse
Diners will be required to provide proof of inoculation before entering premises such as restaurants under the vaccine pass scheme. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE