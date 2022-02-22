Residents will have to use the “Leave Home Safe” app for entry into specific premises under the vaccine pass scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: what is Hong Kong’s vaccine pass scheme and how does it work?
- The scheme, set to launch on Thursday, allows only vaccinated or exempted residents to enter specific premises, with exemptions in certain instances
- Venues deemed high risk, such as restaurants, will require staff to actively check patrons’ inoculation or exemption records for entry
