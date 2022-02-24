Hong Kong businesses have been preparing for Thursday’s launch of the vaccine pass scheme. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong businesses race to prepare for vaccine pass launch, struggle to implement scheme’s finer details

  • Chief of catering industry body says he believes 80 per cent of eateries have good understanding of new rules
  • But unclear ‘dissemination of information’ leaves restaurants unhappy about paying for electronic devices to scan diners’ vaccine records, he says

Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:00am, 24 Feb, 2022

Hong Kong businesses have been preparing for Thursday’s launch of the vaccine pass scheme. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
