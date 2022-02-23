Hong Kong residents will receive HK$10,000 in e-vouchers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong residents will receive HK$10,000 in e-vouchers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Nearly all Hong Kong residents to receive HK$10,000 in e-vouchers, but would cash serve some better?

  • A centrepiece of finance chief’s budget is a doubling of last year’s consumption voucher handouts
  • Some concern groups say cash handouts would have been more beneficial for poor residents who need support to pay rent and other bills

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 6:14pm, 23 Feb, 2022

