The planned Northerm Metropolis will include the San Tin area of the New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
Budget 2022-23: Hong Kong to set aside HK$100 billion for ambitious Northern Metropolis plan – but studies on several key sites still unfinished
- Finance chief Paul Chan says dedicated fund of HK$100 billion under the city’s Capital Works Reserve Fund will be ploughed into the mega project
- Government source reveals that concrete plans have not yet been made on how the money will be spent
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
