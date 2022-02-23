The planned Northerm Metropolis will include the San Tin area of the New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
The planned Northerm Metropolis will include the San Tin area of the New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Budget 2022-23: Hong Kong to set aside HK$100 billion for ambitious Northern Metropolis plan – but studies on several key sites still unfinished

  • Finance chief Paul Chan says dedicated fund of HK$100 billion under the city’s Capital Works Reserve Fund will be ploughed into the mega project
  • Government source reveals that concrete plans have not yet been made on how the money will be spent

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 7:36pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The planned Northerm Metropolis will include the San Tin area of the New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
The planned Northerm Metropolis will include the San Tin area of the New Territories. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE