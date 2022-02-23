The rental relief measures aim to provide “breathing space” to embattled small and medium-sized enterprises. Photo: Edmond So
The rental relief measures aim to provide “breathing space” to embattled small and medium-sized enterprises. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Can’t pay the rent? Hong Kong’s stricken SMEs get respite with measure to stop landlords chasing after arrears

  • Legislative Council to pass law barring landlords from taking action against tenants who owe rent
  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan hopes businesses, landlords can work together through tough times

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:10pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The rental relief measures aim to provide “breathing space” to embattled small and medium-sized enterprises. Photo: Edmond So
The rental relief measures aim to provide “breathing space” to embattled small and medium-sized enterprises. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE