Some economists remain worried about Hong Kong’s economic health in the near to medium term. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong budget sweeteners help, but city’s prolonged isolation from ‘zero-infection’ strategy a threat to growth, economists warn
- Economists signal a tough ride in first half of the year, including an uncertain jobs outlook
- Business chambers welcome moves to support fight against Covid-19, prepare for post-pandemic growth
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Some economists remain worried about Hong Kong’s economic health in the near to medium term. Photo: Xiaomei Chen