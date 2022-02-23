Hong Kong diners eat lunch while a restaurant TV shows Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivering his budget address on Wednesday. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Budget 2022-23: Hong Kong finance chief hits multinationals and local owners of pricey properties with more taxes

  • From 2023-24, residential property owners will be able to apply for tax rebates for one self-occupied home only
  • Plans to introduce domestic minimum top-up tax of 15 per cent on multinational corporations from 2024-25

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:14pm, 23 Feb, 2022

