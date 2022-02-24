The government will put 13 sites for housing up for auction this year. Dickson Lee
All private flats built in Hong Kong must be at least 280 sq ft in future under new government rule
- Requirement in private sector will cover all government land sales, railway property projects, homes built by Urban Renewal Authority and redevelopment projects
- Restriction was first introduced in December amid criticism that some private flats were becoming too small and applied to a site for sale in Tuen Mun
Topic | Hong Kong housing
