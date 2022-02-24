Residents walk past a closed retail shop in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Residents walk past a closed retail shop in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

New Hong Kong rent relief law to apply to more than 19 sectors hit hard by fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, finance chief says

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says law will allow small and medium-sized enterprises in these industries to delay rent payments from January for up to six months
  • Small businesses call for more relief measures instead, with some landlords concerned about failure to pay mortgage bills to banks

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Rachel YeoNatalie Wong
Rachel Yeo and Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:03pm, 24 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents walk past a closed retail shop in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Residents walk past a closed retail shop in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE