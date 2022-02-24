Residents walk past a closed retail shop in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So
New Hong Kong rent relief law to apply to more than 19 sectors hit hard by fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, finance chief says
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says law will allow small and medium-sized enterprises in these industries to delay rent payments from January for up to six months
- Small businesses call for more relief measures instead, with some landlords concerned about failure to pay mortgage bills to banks
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Residents walk past a closed retail shop in Causeway Bay. Photo: Edmond So