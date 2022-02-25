Financial Secretary Paul Chan is seen on a TV screen in a restaurant in Wan Chai delivering his budget on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Explainer |
Relief for Hong Kong’s middle-class families through tax breaks, rates concessions, and e-vouchers to spend too

  • For one working couple, budget measures add up to more than HK$85,000 in reliefs, savings, handouts
  • Young mum hopes government can consider offering ‘practical help’ such as school fee waivers too

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:18am, 25 Feb, 2022

