Hong Kong authorities have turned to mainland China for Covid-19 supplies. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong turns to mainland China, private sector for supplies of test kits, masks and other medical goods amid worsening fifth wave
- Commerce chief Edward Yau says government has sent a list of needed supplies to Chinese authorities to fight escalating outbreak
- City’s major developers have offered sites to build isolation and treatment facilities, while billionaire Li Ka-shing has donated HK$10 million
