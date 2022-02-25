Hong Kong authorities have turned to mainland China for Covid-19 supplies. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong turns to mainland China, private sector for supplies of test kits, masks and other medical goods amid worsening fifth wave

  • Commerce chief Edward Yau says government has sent a list of needed supplies to Chinese authorities to fight escalating outbreak
  • City’s major developers have offered sites to build isolation and treatment facilities, while billionaire Li Ka-shing has donated HK$10 million

Kathleen Magramo and Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 9:04pm, 25 Feb, 2022

Hong Kong authorities have turned to mainland China for Covid-19 supplies. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
