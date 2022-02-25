A butcher at the Tai Wai market. Vendors say they have to shut for business temporarily in light of the slaughterhouse closures. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong could bring in mainland Chinese butchers to ensure continued supply of fresh food, livestock after outbreak at abattoirs

  • Sheung Shui slaughterhouse and its smaller Tsuen Wan rival to shut down temporarily on Saturday for disinfection after 183 out of 866 samples tested positive for Covid-19
  • Butchers lament they have to close for business temporarily and ask the government for financial aid to tide them over

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 10:47pm, 25 Feb, 2022

