Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cash-strapped small Hong Kong landlords to be offered interest-free loans as part of new government policy for delayed rent collection
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says authorities will offer small commercial property owners three months’ worth of rent on their tenants’ behalf, of up to HK$100,000
- Government to work with banks to determine which landlords qualify for interest-free loans, dependent on status of income and assets, he adds
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
