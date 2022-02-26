Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cash-strapped small Hong Kong landlords to be offered interest-free loans as part of new government policy for delayed rent collection

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says authorities will offer small commercial property owners three months’ worth of rent on their tenants’ behalf, of up to HK$100,000
  • Government to work with banks to determine which landlords qualify for interest-free loans, dependent on status of income and assets, he adds

Chris Lau
Updated: 12:50pm, 26 Feb, 2022

