Residents of Tung Chung Crescent have objected to the proposed construction work by Hong Kong’s rail giant. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
An MTR worksite in our Hong Kong estate? Please go somewhere else, say Tung Chung residents, dreading years of noise, air pollution
- Private flat owners worry large shaft dug smack in their ‘rest garden’ will be a pain to live with
- With work due to start next year, Highways Department will propose erecting noise barrier
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
Residents of Tung Chung Crescent have objected to the proposed construction work by Hong Kong’s rail giant. Photo: K. Y. Cheng