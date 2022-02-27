Cafe de Coral will suspend dine-in services from March 1 to ensure employee safety. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Cafe de Coral among Hong Kong restaurants set to suspend dine-in services as eateries struggle amid outbreak
- Cafe de Coral managing director says 163 fast food outlets and 42 Super Super Congee and Noodles stores will stop providing dine-in services from March 1
- Number of restaurants opting to suspend operations could reach 5,000 by April, according to industry association president
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
