Government officials have called on large developers and landlords to waive the rents of their tenants during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong: finance chief calls for ‘solidarity’ as he asks big landlords to offer rent relief to struggling tenants
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s appeal comes one day after city’s leader asks developers to relieve rental ‘burden’ placed on tenants
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chan highlight example of Swire Properties, who has offered support to businesses at its wholly-owned shopping malls
