The scheme could see the number of semi-skilled and skilled site personnel increase by 20,000 and 6,800 respectively. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong construction industry to expect personnel boost of 27,000 workers in coming years, massive public infrastructure spending

  • Development official Ricky Lau reveals plans for HK$1 billion training and recruitment plan to boost number of construction industry workers
  • Government ‘very optimistic’ about sector’s future, with big metropolis projects to create opportunities for young people, development minister Michael Wong says

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:45pm, 27 Feb, 2022

