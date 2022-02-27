The scheme could see the number of semi-skilled and skilled site personnel increase by 20,000 and 6,800 respectively. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong construction industry to expect personnel boost of 27,000 workers in coming years, massive public infrastructure spending
- Development official Ricky Lau reveals plans for HK$1 billion training and recruitment plan to boost number of construction industry workers
- Government ‘very optimistic’ about sector’s future, with big metropolis projects to create opportunities for young people, development minister Michael Wong says
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
The scheme could see the number of semi-skilled and skilled site personnel increase by 20,000 and 6,800 respectively. Photo: David Wong