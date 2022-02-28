HKTVmall only has about 90 outlets across Hong Kong. Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: online Hong Kong retailer HKTVmall offers lifeline to struggling restaurants with pickup scheme for its deliveries

  • Scheme aims to achieve win-win situation with restaurant trade as retailer has also suffered acute shortage of delivery workers amid Covid-19 surge, spokeswoman says
  • Once restaurant becomes partner by providing a pickup location for its deliveries, it can have a guaranteed income of at least HK$2,250 a day

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:45pm, 28 Feb, 2022

