Coronavirus: online Hong Kong retailer HKTVmall offers lifeline to struggling restaurants with pickup scheme for its deliveries
- Scheme aims to achieve win-win situation with restaurant trade as retailer has also suffered acute shortage of delivery workers amid Covid-19 surge, spokeswoman says
- Once restaurant becomes partner by providing a pickup location for its deliveries, it can have a guaranteed income of at least HK$2,250 a day
HKTVmall only has about 90 outlets across Hong Kong. Dickson Lee