Nightlife and entertainment magnate Allan Zeman says the wage subsidy scheme is the only way to give Hong Kong’s battered businesses a shot at survival. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong industry chiefs call for new round of wage subsidy scheme to keep businesses alive amid Covid-19 health crisis
- Business leaders plead for new emergency round of multibillion-dollar government scheme to help companies retain staff and avert closure
- Nightlife magnate Allan Zeman predicts up to 40 per cent of city’s 16,000 restaurants could shut down for good if woes continue
