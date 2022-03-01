Hong Kong ranks 77th out of more than 490 cities around the world, according to a liveability report by ECA International. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong slips to 77th in liveability ranking as Covid-19 curbs, reduced press freedom make it less attractive for expats
- Hong Kong’s ranking down 19 places from last year in report by ECA International, with regional rival Singapore coming out on top two years in a row
- ‘Freedom of news and media’ dragged down Hong Kong’s score, while social-distancing and travel curbs made it difficult for expatriates to move, settle in the city, ECA International’s Lee Quane says
