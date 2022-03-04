Health care staff outside the Regal Oriental Hotel in Kowloon City, a designated quarantine facility. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong hotel employees offered salary boost to operate isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients

  • Some hotels are preparing for the city’s universal testing measures, with some staff being offered double their wages to work front-of-house at isolation facilities
  • Government-run public facilities are recruiting housekeeping assistant, with Security Bureau offering monthly salary of HK$31,000

Kathleen Magramo and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Mar, 2022

