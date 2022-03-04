Health care staff outside the Regal Oriental Hotel in Kowloon City, a designated quarantine facility. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong hotel employees offered salary boost to operate isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients
- Some hotels are preparing for the city’s universal testing measures, with some staff being offered double their wages to work front-of-house at isolation facilities
- Government-run public facilities are recruiting housekeeping assistant, with Security Bureau offering monthly salary of HK$31,000
