The retail sector saw positive growth in January despite the looming impact of the city’s coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong retail sales rise 4.1 per cent annually in January but authorities warn of tough months to follow under strict anti-epidemic measures

  • Uptick in retail sales recorded in January marks 12 consecutive months of growth for sector
  • But figure does not reflect full impact of rising Covid-19 cases and tightening of anti-epidemic measures, government spokesman says

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 8:55pm, 4 Mar, 2022

