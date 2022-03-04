The retail sector saw positive growth in January despite the looming impact of the city’s coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong retail sales rise 4.1 per cent annually in January but authorities warn of tough months to follow under strict anti-epidemic measures
- Uptick in retail sales recorded in January marks 12 consecutive months of growth for sector
- But figure does not reflect full impact of rising Covid-19 cases and tightening of anti-epidemic measures, government spokesman says
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
