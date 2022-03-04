A wave of panic buying and surging coronavirus cases have resulted in online retailers and logistic firms struggling to deliver orders. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong delivery workers in short supply as logistic firms, online retailers face mounting pressure amid panic buying spree
- E-commerce platform HKTVmall struggles to make deliveries as workers test positive for coronavirus, placed in quarantine
- City’s largest wholesaler says rice supply is sufficient but delivering goods to supermarkets, retail stores has proven difficult
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A wave of panic buying and surging coronavirus cases have resulted in online retailers and logistic firms struggling to deliver orders. Photo: Dickson Lee