A wave of panic buying and surging coronavirus cases have resulted in online retailers and logistic firms struggling to deliver orders. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong delivery workers in short supply as logistic firms, online retailers face mounting pressure amid panic buying spree

  • E-commerce platform HKTVmall struggles to make deliveries as workers test positive for coronavirus, placed in quarantine
  • City’s largest wholesaler says rice supply is sufficient but delivering goods to supermarkets, retail stores has proven difficult

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix YauDenise Tsang
Cannix Yau and Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:01pm, 4 Mar, 2022

