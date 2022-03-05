Textiles Association chairman Raymond Chu demonstrates use of the gloves. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Textiles Association chairman Raymond Chu demonstrates use of the gloves. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong textile group’s ‘antiviral gloves’ lend a hand to frontline workers in Covid-19 fight

  • Gloves are made from Italian synthetic fabric found to provide effective protection against viruses
  • Industry leaders pledge to produce more for city’s frontline workers such as drivers, cleaners

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:30pm, 5 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Textiles Association chairman Raymond Chu demonstrates use of the gloves. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Textiles Association chairman Raymond Chu demonstrates use of the gloves. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE