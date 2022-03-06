Anti-epidemic taxi drivers, who have all had two shots of Covid-19 vaccine, are paid about HK$3,000 a day, part of which goes to the vehicle owners as rent. Photo: Felix Wong
‘What have we done wrong?’: Hong Kong taxi drivers who ferry Covid-19 patients put up with stares, discrimination
- Joining the ‘anti-epidemic fleet’ pays well, but cabbies say people avoid them as if they are sick
- 300 cabbies sign up to ferry patients with mild symptoms to seven designated outpatient clinics
