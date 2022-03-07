Those who signed up for last year’s round of consumption vouchers will get their first disbursement of this year’s months earlier than newcomers to the scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Those who signed up for last year’s round of consumption vouchers will get their first disbursement of this year’s months earlier than newcomers to the scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
6.3 million Hongkongers will receive first half of new batch of HK$10,000 consumption vouchers in April, finance chief says

  • However, Financial Secretary Paul Chan has not provided an exact date, citing manpower limitations and the fact that most places where Hongkongers might spend the handouts are closed
  • Chan says this year’s round of vouchers will be valid for seven months, unlike last year’s, which expired after five

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 12:56pm, 7 Mar, 2022

