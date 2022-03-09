Residents walk past shuttered storefronts in Jordan earlier this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Finance chief’s rental deferral plan for small Hong Kong firms in trouble as Carrie Lam wants cabinet to decide whether to support bill
- The city’s leader is seeking an informal meeting to gauge her Executive Council’s views on the proposal to allow commercial tenants to postpone rental payments for up to three months
- An insider said Lam became sceptical of the proposal after facing strong opposition from ‘angry’ developers and big landlords
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Residents walk past shuttered storefronts in Jordan earlier this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man