Residents walk past shuttered storefronts in Jordan earlier this week. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Finance chief’s rental deferral plan for small Hong Kong firms in trouble as Carrie Lam wants cabinet to decide whether to support bill

  • The city’s leader is seeking an informal meeting to gauge her Executive Council’s views on the proposal to allow commercial tenants to postpone rental payments for up to three months
  • An insider said Lam became sceptical of the proposal after facing strong opposition from ‘angry’ developers and big landlords

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Cannix YauNatalie Wong
Cannix Yau and Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:29pm, 9 Mar, 2022

