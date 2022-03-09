Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault on an elderly man at Pacific Place shopping centre. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police search for suspect in violent attack on elderly man at shopping centre
- Police say man in his 70s sustained facial injuries after he was attacked at Pacific Place shopping centre
- Video shared on social media shows male suspect repeatedly stomping on victim’s head and chest
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
