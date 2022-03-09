Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault on an elderly man at Pacific Place shopping centre. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong police search for suspect in violent attack on elderly man at shopping centre

  • Police say man in his 70s sustained facial injuries after he was attacked at Pacific Place shopping centre
  • Video shared on social media shows male suspect repeatedly stomping on victim’s head and chest

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Updated: 11:43pm, 9 Mar, 2022

