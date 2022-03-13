Business leaders have warned of a hopeless future amid uncertain anti-epidemic measures. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong business leaders warn of mass closures, bankruptcy as city’s universal testing plan remains uncertain
- Business leaders across different sectors are angry over inconsistent timeline for mass testing, concerned by possible prolonged closures
- Without detailed plans from government, owners cannot plan recruitment and logistics, catering group chairman says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
