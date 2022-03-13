Paul Chan’s rental deferral scheme has come under fire from developers and landlords who say they will run into cash-flow problems. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Paul Chan’s rental deferral scheme has come under fire from developers and landlords who say they will run into cash-flow problems. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan defends rent deferral scheme, rejects idea of using public funds to subsidise small businesses

  • Proposal by Chan at recent budget address is under fire from landlords and developers, who say they will run into cash-flow problems if tenants delay payment
  • Financial secretary points out that alternative of using public money amid pandemic to subsidise such tenants is also not feasible

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 5:31pm, 13 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Paul Chan’s rental deferral scheme has come under fire from developers and landlords who say they will run into cash-flow problems. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Paul Chan’s rental deferral scheme has come under fire from developers and landlords who say they will run into cash-flow problems. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE